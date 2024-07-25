Sharmila Not Leaving Any Stone To Target Jagan

Andhra Pradesh politics are hitting the top gear. While Jagan Mohan Reddy toured Delhi about the alleged vendetta politics in Andhra Pradesh, the CM and deputy CM, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan took Jagan to the cleaners over the multiple scams that happened in his tenure. Chandrababu even commissioned a CB-CID inquiry on the liquor scam that took place during the YCP tenure.

While Jagan is already having to deal with Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan who are voted to power with a historic margin, he is having to face new competition in the form of Sharmila.

The AP Congress chief targeted Jagan over the Delhi tour and she posed a set of straight questions to the former CM. She questioned the need for Jagan’s desperate ‘Deadbody politics’ while the Vinukonda murder isn’t even a political one and just a hate crime.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, did you ever go to Delhi and protest for Special Category Status? Did you ever protest against the privatization of the Vizag steel plant? Did you ever raise your voice against the Modi government? Jus because you are out of power and facing an existential crisis now, you are touring Delhi using the murder of an innocent man as a face.” Sharmila questioned Jagan.

While Chandrababu and Pawan are busy exposing the financial irregularities and scams done by the previous YCP government in the assembly, Sharmila appears to be filling up for the job of questioning Jagan over his Delhi trip. Jagan might have been prepared for the attack from Babu and Pawan, but bracing for impact from Sharmila might be proving to be handful for him and his YCP camp.

