Finally, KCR Sets Foot In Assembly

After a seven-month wait, Telangana’s opposition leader KCR finally set foot in the assembly today for the budget session. This marks his first appearance in the assembly since losing power in last year’s elections.

With the Congress government presenting its maiden budget today, KCR made a point to attend the session. This session also marks a role reversal in the Telangana assembly, with Revanth as the current CM and KCR as the leader of the opposition.

During the occasion, KCR briefly interacted with his MLAs in his chamber at the assembly, discussing the strategy the party should follow while in opposition.

A photograph of KCR seated in the opposition leader’s position has surfaced on digital platforms and has started to trend.

Tags KCR Telangana

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯