Telangana Budget: All The Numbers You Must Know

For the first time in the decade-long history of Telangana, a party other than BRS is presenting the budget in the assembly. It is happening with the Congress’s deputy CM and the finance minister of the state, Bhatti Vikramarka presenting the Telangana budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly today.

In the first-ever budget proposed by the Congress government, the total expenditure is rounded off at Rs 2,91,159 crore.

The total expenditure proposed for the financial year 2024-25 is Rs.2,91,159 crores. The revenue expenditure is proposed at Rs.2,20,945 crores and the capital expenditure proposed is Rs.33,487 crores.

The Congress government has made the highest allocations for the agricultural sector with the budget earmarked at a whopping Rs 72,659 crore. Next is SC welfare at Rs 33,124 crore.

Rs.72,659 crores to agriculture.

Rs.33,124 crores for SC welfare and Rs.17,056 crores for ST welfare,

Rs.9,200 crores for BC welfare

Rs.29,816 crores for rural development

Rs.22,301 crores for Irrigation.

Rs.16,410 crores for TRANSCO & DISCOMs.

Rs.11,468 crores for Medical &Health

Rs.5,790 crores for Roads & Buildings Department.

Rs.9,564 crores for Home Department.

Rs.2,762 crores for Industries and Rs.774 crores for IT

Rs 2,736 crores for Women and child welfare

Rs 1,064 crores for Forest & Environment.

Tags Telangana

