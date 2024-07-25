Babu says no compromise on women stalkers

Social media often witnesses unbridled abuse on women of all age groups in India because there are hardly any laws in place to punish the stalkers. In recent years, political affiliations made this unhealthy practice more rampant. Andhra Pradesh, in particular, saw many such instances in the last five years where supporters of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy harassed women followers of TDP through morphs and online abuse.

The new government in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of CM Chandra Babu Naidu has decided to put an end to this menace. During the ongoing Assembly sessions, Naidu announced that his government will adopt a zero tolerance policy towards women stalkers on social media platforms.

Naidu appealed to all his MLAs in the house to not hurt any women’s feelings even those who are the worst critics of the government. He asserted that his government will take a firm stand on those who resort to online stalking against women. He said a firm action will be taken against any person irrespective of party affiliations who will abuse women on social forums.

Naidu announced that he will analyse the ways to control those miscreants who indulge in this activity. He assured to set-up a special wing to tackle the raising cases of women abuse on social media and declared that no one will be spared in this aspect.

As soon as Naidu revealed the government’s plan to protect the dignity of women on social media platforms, all the house members seconded him with their claps.

