‘Gadida Guddu’ Flex Trends In Hyderabad

The way political parties in Telangana use billboards and hoardings at major centres across the state to highlight the unkept promises and inefficiencies of each other in a satirical manner and grab the attention of the public often makes headlines. Many a time in the past, BRS, Congress and BJP resorted to such tactics and those photos went viral all over on social media platforms.

This time, the Bharatiya Janata party is at the receiving end after the announcement of recent national budget by the central government which came as a huge shock for the people of Telangana. As the state drew a blank in budgetary allocations made by the finance minister, there has been widespread criticism on Narendra Modi’s government for turning a blind eye to the interests of Telangana.

A day after the budget was announced, hoardings mocking the BJP government cropped up all over in Hyderabad. The banners in vernacular targeted the BJP, which won 8 MPs in Telangana in the recent Parliament elections, for not giving a single rupee in the budget for any of the projects, infrastructure, universities, backward districts etc.

Apart from allocating central sector funds for the Government of India institutions located in Telangana, the Union government did not allocate funds for the projects taken up by the state government.

The hoardings read ( in translation ) – What did the BJP allot in Budget for Telangana which gave 8 MPs ? – Gadida Guddu (Donkey’s Egg). The flex with a sarcastic dig on the national party is now trending all over.

Though it is not known whether this negative campaign against the BJP was launched by the Congress party or the BRS, but it has

Tags Hyderabad Telangana

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯