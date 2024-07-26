Even TDP MLAs Gets Shocked On ‘YCP Flavor’?

One of the many vindictive cases filed by the previous YSRC government against the then-opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was the Angallu violence incident that happened in the Chittoor district. The severity of the case was such that Naidu had to get anticipatory bail at the High Court, while several TDP leaders were arrested and jailed.

At that time, TDP leaders fumed at the Annamayya SP, Gangadhar for wrongly gaming TDP leaders and Chandrababu himself in a public riot case. Many expected that lawful action would be taken against the top cop once the TDP+ came to power.

However, in a shocking development, let alone getting demoted or deputed, Gangadhar has now been posted as Krishna SP. This decision has shocked even TDP MLAs and a few of them even discussed the matter at the AP assembly lobby it seems.

An SP who allegedly filed a controversial case against Chandrababu and is accused of working under YCP’s directions, getting posted as Krishna SP hasn’t sat well with TDP leaders and public representatives.

On top of that, Gudivada MLA Veligandla Ramu had recently claimed that Gangadhar is close to Kodali Nani. It is reported that Gangadhar even consoled Nani’s PA Lakshmoji who was recently attacked by a gang of goons and filed a case with special interest.

With the TDP came holding so much against IPS office Gangadhar, him getting posted as the SP of the crucial Krishna district has left many amused.

Tags TDP

