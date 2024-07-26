After claiming why not 175/175, YSR Congress and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got confined to 11/175 seats in the recent assembly elections. But this humongous one-sided election still hasn’t been processed by Jagan and that can be understood with his speech today.

Jagan called for a media meeting today to address the prevailing political situation in AP and spoke at length about what would have been happening if he is still the CM of AP.

In his elaborate media addressing, Jagan said “Jagan ae undi unte ee paatiki crop insurance aipoyedi, Amma Vodi aipoyedi, Vasati Deevena aipoyedi.” He spoke about how he would have completed the crop insurance by April and delivered the money to farmers by June or July.

“Amma vodi and fees reimbursement are still pending. Had I been the CM, I would have completed the reimbursement for both quarters by now. But this new government hasn’t yet reimbursed the Jan-March trimester and April-June trimester. This is the difference between the Jagan government and the new government.” The YCP boss pointed out.

Adding to that, Jagan made a bold claim about the state finances as he said “When I came to power in 2019, the AP coffers had Rs 100 crore. But when I left the chair in 2024, I left Chandrababu with Rs 7000 crore in state coffers.”

It appeared that Jagan’s main aim with today’s press meet is to present what would have been the situation in AP if he was still the CM. This led to a comment from analysts that it is amusing to see Jagan unable to process the clear mandate of AP people who gave him 11/175 seats after his 5-year rule and is still hallucinating about being in power.

