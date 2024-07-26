Jagan Delhi Protest: What Next Jagan?

Andhra Pradesh former CM and YCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy staged a protest at Delhi Jantar Mantar against the attacks on his party cadre by the ruling TDP leaders. He said that as many as 36 murders took place since the TDP coalition assumed charge in the state.

Surprisingly, the Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), TMC, AAP, Anna DMK, JMM, Indian Muslim League, VCK parties expressed their solidarity with Jagan’s protest. All these parties are a part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc. However, none from the Congress party was visible at the Jantar Mantar.

It is worth noting that Jagan did not make utterances against the BJP-led NDA bigwigs Narendra Modi or Amit Shah even during the hustings. He always addressed the opposition as the TDP coalition. Similarly, he and his party leaders did not criticize the BJP even when it passed the Budget.

Now, there is discussion about whether Jagan would choose INDIA bloc or NDA. Will he fight against the BJP government or join the INDIA bloc?

Jagan needs the support of national-level leaders but none of the BJP leaders attended Jagan’s dharna.

Meanwhile, Jagan’s sister Y.S. Sharmila, who is the PCC chief in Andhra Pradesh, had lambasted him both at the hustings and even after the polls over his dharna at the Jantar Mantar.

It is being said that Sharmila had increased criticism against her brother on getting information that he is likely to be invited into the INDIA bloc.

It is a fact that Jagan cannot join hands with Sharmila in the wake of the huge damage caused to him during the campaigning but will he join the Congress, if invited is a highly debated topic. It has to be seen how the YCP chief would respond to the situation.

