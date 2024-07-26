Jagan’s Press meet : Is it too late ?

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy often faces criticism for not holding press meets on any important issue pertaining to the state.

Even when he was the Chief Minister, Jagan never felt that it was an obligation on his part to appear before the media to enlighten the people about controversial issues relating to Polavaram project, three capitals, land titling act, Power reforms etc though his opponents spread that he doesn’t have the guts and knowledge to talk about crucial topics without having a paper in front of him.

After the election results, even YSRCP leaders and supporters also felt that Jagan did a mistake by not countering the NDA’s campaign on land titling act and other key issues and ultimately paid the price. They were surprised at this silence even when Chandrababu Naidu was going all-out and releasing white papers in a flurry to highlight the irregularities and inefficiencies during Jagan’s rule.

Finally, Jagan decided to counter attack the ruling party and addressed a press meet earlier today. He initially lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu for failing to announce the full state budget even a month after coming to power and going ahead with vote-on account. Reacting on the law and order issues, Jagan said the government is muzzling the voice of the opposition out of fear.

Regarding the government’s claims on rising debts in the last five years, Jagan hit out at Naidu by saying that the TDP president made fake promises and also resorted to lies that there is a debt of 14 lakh crores. He said the total debt of the state when Naidu took oath as CM was only 5 lakh 18 thousand crores. Jagan said his government rolled out various welfare schemes despite the crisis during COVID pandemic.

Jagan also spoke about the progress in Polavaram works during his tenure. He even discussed about land titling act for the first time during this press meet.

While Jagan’s supporters are happy that their leader finally came out and spoke aggressively before the media, political analysts opine that it too late to react on these issues as the damage has already been done in the recent elections and also because the people of the state have formed an opinion about his regime.

Tags Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯