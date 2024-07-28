Telangana Gets New Governor

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors for nine states in India, including Telangana. Jishnudev Verma is the new Governor of Telangana.

Here is a summary of the new appointments:

Telangana: Jishnudev Verma

Rajasthan: Haribhau Kishan Rao Bagde

Sikkim: Om Prakash Madhur

Jharkhand: Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Meghalaya: CH Vijaya Shankar

Maharashtra: CP Radhakrishnan

Punjab: Gulab Chand Kataria

Assam: Laxman Prasad Acharya

Chhattisgarh: Ramen

Jishnudev Verma, born on August 15, 1957, is a senior BJP leader who previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura from 2018 to 2023. He was an MLA for the Charilam Assembly Constituency and has held several key ministerial roles in Tripura, including portfolios in Electricity, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, Finance, Planning, Science and Technology, and Environment. Verma joined the BJP during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s and has played a significant role in the party since then.

