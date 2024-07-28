Chevireddy Mohith Reddy Arrested

YCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy has been arrested by the police. The arrest is linked to an attack on Chandragiri TDP candidate and current MLA Pulivarthi Nani’s car during the recent elections. A case of attempted murder under Section 307 has been filed against Mohith Reddy in connection with this incident. The Tirupati Police arrested him in Bengaluru.

Mohith Reddy is the son of former Chandragiri YCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. He ran for the Chandragiri seat on behalf of YCP in the recent assembly elections but lost. After the arrest, he was released on a notice under Section 41A.

The attack on MLA Pulivarthi Nani occurred on May 14, the day after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Nani was attacked near the strongrooms of Tirupati Sri Padmavathi Mahila University by Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, along with Bhanukumar Reddy, Ganapathi Reddy, and others. They used rods and beer bottles to damage Nani’s car. During the incident, Nani’s personal assistant also fired a gunshot into the air. The attack drew widespread attention and led to action by the Election Commission, Chief Secretary, and DGP.

Tags Chevireddy Mohith Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯