Mr. Pemmasani On Duty, Big Grants On The Way For AP?

In what has been a remarkable turn of events, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar who contested in his first ever election, won from Guntur by a massive majority. Not just that, he was ably supported by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to the degree that Pemmasani was inducted in the Union cabinet. This is a rare instance of a first-time being inducted into the cabinet which shows the kind of trust Babu has in Pemmasani.

Pemmasani is a highly-rated medicare businessman based in the USA and he is also the richest MP in all of India. Luckily for AP people, he is putting his business expertise and charming vocal skills to great use for the state’s interests.

Pemmasani mentioned that the newly formed TDP+ government is pirizing up two key aspects A – Amaravati, and P – Polavaram. He announced that the central government is fully committed to assist the AP government with the completion of the Amaravati and Polavaram projects which are lifelines for Andhra Pradesh.

He revealed that the center approved Rs 2500 crore railway grants for Amaravati and the R&B Minister Nitin Gadkari principally approved the Amaravati Outer Ring Road project which would cost Rs 12,000-15,000 crore.

Not just that, AP would be getting two key Industrial Corridors, along with the financial aid to develop the backward Prakasham district. Pemmasani revealed that AP would be getting Rs 80,000 crore in grants for various projects in the due course.

Having a well-educated and business-oriented reformist like Pemmasani Chandrasekhar at the center is now being seen as a master stroke by Chandrababu. The earlier YCP government didn’t have an efficient taskmaster at the center but Chandrababu, who knows the importance has placed a highly potent Pemmasani here and the results are already starting to show.

