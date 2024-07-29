Furious Babu To Form Committee On YCP Land Grabs?

Chandrababu

Just three days back, over 300 petitions related to land grab incidents involving Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s family and his associates were filed in Madanapalle. Shockingly, several such petitions were also seen in the Praja Darbar held by Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan as well.

Even CM Chandrababu’s CMO is reportedly receiving countless petitions of land grab incidents involving YCP leaders. This has reportedly triggered a serious reaction from CM Chandrababu and there could be affirmative action on this matter.

Babu is chairing a crucial meeting with Revenue Department officials today and the final call on the action that is to be taken on these land grab incidents could be taken here.

There are media reports that Babu could constitute a committee headed by a sitting High Court judge, an IAS officer, and an IPS officer to scrutinize and investigate the land grab complaints that are being raised.

With the volume of the land grab complaints involving YCP leaders where government and private lands were illegally occupied in the last five years, hitting the roof, the new TDP+ government might take firm action against the same.

Once the committee is formed, and certain YCP leaders are found guilty of these heinous activities, it could further dent YCP’s image which is already at an all time low with 11 MLA seats.

Tags Land grabbing case Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯