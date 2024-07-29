All Fingers Pointing Towards Peddireddy!

Speaking with the media a couple of days back, the former CM of AP YS Jagan made a shocking comment on the current CM Chandrababu. He said Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Chandrababu were once classmates in college and the former happened to manhandle Chandrababu then, that is why the TDP chief holds a grudge on the former.

While many were shocked by the nature of the claim made by Jagan, it is turning out to be a diversion tactic deployed by Jagan to delivery the heat that is building around Peddireddy.

In the recent “file burning” incident that happened at Madanapalle sub collector office, several key files related to 22-A land act were burnt to ashes. It was suspected that Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son Midhun Reddy’s men are associated with the same.

With the AP police ramping up the investigation, Peddireddy’s PA Sasikanth’s house in Madhapur, Hyderabad was searched this morning. Several key documents related to the land act were identified and they were shifted to AP, it seems. Sasikanth, who allegedly had info on the police search locked his house and fled, but the police called the owner and opened the lock to search the premises.

Close men related to Ramachandra Reddy and Midhun Reddy, including their PRO are in custody. A close associate of the Peddireddy family, Madhava Reddy is in hiding.

With the legal knot tightening around the Peddireddy family, Jagan might have perhaps rubbed the personal “Manhandling” narrative to divert the topic and show it as a personal vendetta. But with hard evidence being collected against the Peddireddy bastian, it is about time that they get exposed, remarked a seasoned legal expert who is closely following these developments.

Tags Peddireddy

