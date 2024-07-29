Rahul Gandhi’s Halwa Speech Is A Super Hit

Other day in the Lok Sabha, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech that captured significant attention, particularly for his remarks about the “Halwa” ceremony associated with the Indian budget. This traditional event is held before the budget presentation, and the Congress leader uses it to highlight issues of representation and inclusion in the budget-making process.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi displayed a picture from the Halwa ceremony and pointed out that out of 20 officers involved in preparing the budget, only one was from a minority community and one from the Other Backward Classes (OBC). He criticized the government for a lack of diversity, stating, “The budget halwa is being distributed, but 73% of the country’s people are not included in it”. His comments aimed to draw attention to the under-representation of Dalits, Adivasis, and other marginalized groups in government decisions.

#Watch: Lok Sabha LoP #RahulGandhi shows a poster of the traditional #Halwa ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance before the #Budget session.



Says, "Budget ka halwa' is being distributed in this photo. I can't see one OBC or tribal or a Dalit officer in this. Desh ka… pic.twitter.com/MFLEpJc3XK — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) July 29, 2024

RaGa’s remarks prompted a notable reaction from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was seen covering her face and laughing during his speech, which many found inappropriate given the serious nature of the topic. This moment quickly went viral on social media, with many users sharing clips and memes related to her reaction.

In addition to the Halwa comments, Gandhi made broader criticisms of the government’s budgetary priorities, suggesting that it primarily benefits large businesses and political elites while neglecting the needs of ordinary citizens. He also referenced the Mahabharata, likening the current political situation to a “Chakravyuh,” a complex military formation, to illustrate the challenges faced by the country under the current administration.

Overall, Rahul Gandhi’s “Halwa” speech echoed with many viewers and the combination of his serious analysis and the viral moments from the session made those videos viral in no time.

एक करछुल हलवा इन्हें भी दे देते, वित्त मंत्री जी।



मत पूछो इनसे कि अपने 55 साल के पारिवारिक शासन में कितने दलित, OBC को हलवा खिलाया?



अपने वित्त मंत्री की हलवा-सेरेमनी का भी कोई फोटो दिखा देते, कितने कौन जाति के थे, हलवा खाने वाले?



बचपने की भी हद है।#Halwa pic.twitter.com/Mvoi13Rdm6 — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) July 29, 2024

Tags Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Halwa

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯