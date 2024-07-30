Revanth Reddy Varasudu On The Way

Telangana’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also operating as the PCC chief. But it is about time that Congress Party replaces Revanth with a new person as he is already serving as the all-important chief minister of the state.

While the search for the new TPCC precedent has been going on for a while now, we are hearing that the final call is to be taken in two weeks.

The reason behind the delay is said to be the extreme competition for the Telangana Congress president post in view of the party’s big win in the recent assembly elections.

As per reports, Balaram Nayak who hails from the Lambada(SC) community is the front-runner to bag the TPCC president post.

While Nayak already has the caste equation in his favor, he also has the backing of Revanth Reddy himself and also the fellow cabinet ministers, it seems. His name could be announced in around two week from now, according to reports.

Revanth Reddy is going on a foreign tour coming month and he will be returning on the 14th of August. The announcement on Congress president could be made corresponding to this return. Will Balaram Nayak be the Varasudu of Revanth? We will know in a fortnight from now.

Tags Balaram Naik Revanth Reddy TPCC Chief

