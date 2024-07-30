Jagan’s Photo Replaced By AP Rajamudra

One of the highly controversial decisions of the bygone CM of AP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the move to have his face imprinted on the Pattadhar Passbooks that are given to the land-holders. This was outrightly rejected by the public as having Jagan’s photo on their land documents that they got through their ancestors or own hard work didn’t sit well with the commoners.

However, the issue has quickly been rectified by the newly formed TDP+ government. In a much needed move, the government has removed Jagan’s photo from Pattadhar passbook and brought back the AP Emblem(Rajamudra).

“Your land Pattadar’s passbook will now carry AP’s Emblem (Rajamudra), as CM Chandrababu Garu had promised. The YSRCP government not only plunged our State into a financial crisis but also spent 700 Cr. to get the ‘Axe’ CM’s image printed everywhere, including on your land passbooks. This wasted money which belonged to you.” Nara Lokesh tweeted on this topic.

While Jagan’s self centered act of having his photo on passbook cost him very dearly, the TDP+ government has swiftly acted on this and rectified the misdeed.

Henceforth, the honorable AP Emblem – Rajamudra will be returning to all passbooks.

