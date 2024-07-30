Pic Talk: Revanth Reddy In Stylish Balmain T Shirt

Usually, the chief ministers of the Telugu states, including Chandrababu, Jagan Mohan Reddy and KCR have a very standard clothing style. They have their own modest ways of dressing up and stick to this code day in and day out.

But in the case of Revanth Reddy, though he sticks to standard clothing patterning while on official duties, he likes to switch things around when he is in casual settings.

In the new pic of Revanth, the CM is seen donning a stylish Balmain t-shirt while he met senior actor Arjun formally at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Not many expected to see Revanth in a stylish Balmain Paris T-shirt. We usually see film stars and celebs sporting Balmain T-shirts but for a change our CM Revanth has donned the same and it must be said that he does look sharp in the same.

