GVL Started His 2017 Game Already?

Last week, the Union Finance Ministry allocated Rs 15,000 crore funding to Amaravati through multilateral agencies. This is the most significant financial allotment to Amaravati in the last five years and the central government has taken full responsibility of securing the loan.

While this might potentially bring some positive coverage to the central NDA government, the party’s senior leader locally, GVL Narasimha Rao has started a game to corner present TDP+ government. As YCP started to project the 15,000 crs financial help for Amaravati is just a loan, now GVL’s supporting statements to YCP gains media attention.

GVL termed the Rs 15,000 crore funding as a long-term loan. “The central government only assured a loan of Rs 15,000 crore through other agencies. This isn’t a grant or anything. We don’t have the derivatives on who will have to pay this loan, we have to wait and see.” He implied that the AP government itself might have to repay the loan.

It is very clear that GVL’s argument is very much like the statements made by YCP leaders who vindictively labeled the financial aid to Amaravati as a loan, and not a direct contribution from the center.

It must be noted that these so-called AP BJP veterans GVL Narasimha Rao, Vishnu Kumar, and Somu Veerraju played a similar game in 2017 when the TDP+ was in power. They used to entirely blame TDP for the complaints against the government and made problematic remarks on CM Chandrababu. The attempt was to show their own ally, TDP in bad light which is against the spirit of the alliance.

This time, GVL has already started to make discriminative statements on a sensitive topic like Amaravati just two months after the formulation of the NDA government here.

Instead of spitting venom on the nature of the allocation made to Amaravati which is the need of the hour now, GVL could have been more considerate and waited for clarification. Now that he himself is eager to label the allocation to Amaravati as a loan, whatever good impression the center could have otherwise been getting would get evaporated and also cast shadow on TDP.

The game that was seen from certain BJP leaders in 2017 with their anti-TDP and pro-YCP stance is starting to emerge already in 2024, it appears.

