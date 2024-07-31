TDP MLA’s Trash Talk On ‘Pekata Clubs’: A Big No

The Telugu Desam Party, along with JanaSena and BJP stormed to power in this year’s elections after enduring endless hardships under the YCP tenure in the last five years. So upholding the democratic spirit and winning the appreciation of trusting voters is quintessential for the outfit.

At this crucial time, Anantapur TDP MLA Daggubati Venkaeswara Prasad spoke in poor light about bringing back the ‘Pekata clubs’(playing cards) culture in his constituency.

In a viral video, the Anantapur MLA is seen disclosing the public his intention of bringing back the Pekata clubs culture in his constituency. He even revealed the action plan of speaking with the collector about making it happen.

“These clubs were restricted in the last 4-5 years and I’ve been receiving pleas to bring them back. I will discuss with the government body and make it happen” he said.

For starters, an MLA encouraging such clubs, which are often breeding grounds for gambling and betting activities is not a good sign. The TDP MLA must’ve avoided such statements in public platforms as they don’t send a good signal to the public.

We all saw the case of Kodali Nani who allegedly pampered casino culture in Gudivada and paid the price by losing this year’s election by a mighty margin. Taking a cue from this, TDP MLAs must refrain from such actions in the future.

Tags Janasena

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯