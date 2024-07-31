Coming Soon: 4th ‘BAD’

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said their government would build a fourth city at Mucharla, after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, which would be the Future City.

Also, there is speculation that it would be the fourth ‘bad’.

Revanth was speaking in Assembly during discussion on the Inflation Bill when he said that Mucharla would also be connected with Metro Rail from Shamshabad.

He said that the Fourth City would be developed in such a fashion that it would be the ultimate investment destination and tourist spot for people from across the world.

Both Indians and foreigners will show inclination to invest in the Fourth City, he said.

It will be the destination for medical services, employment, skill training, international cricket matches. A golf club will also be established very soon, he said.

Now, this should alert the Andhra Pradesh people and leaders who are dreaming about making Amaravati as the most favoured destination for foreigners.

Neighbouring Telugu state Telangana is vying to compete with Andhra Pradesh, even after taking away the most revenue-generating city with it.

Will Telangana’s Fourth City compete with Naidu’s brainchild Amaravati?

