96 DSPs Transferred, AP CID Complete Washout

It is not uncommon for newly elected governments to fully reform the police department. Especially so in the case of Andhra Pradesh, where the previous YCP government faced countless allegations of police force misuse.

The new TDP+ government has now revamped the functional policing by transferring 96 DSP officers in the state.

This is the biggest makeshift operation in the AP Police Department since the onset of new government. This could be a clear indication of the alteration of the policing operations in the state after the department faced allegations of political favourism in the YCP tenure.

Of the 96 transferred officers, over 50% of them – 56 officers were asked to report to the Headquarters which means that they will have to explain their actions over the last five years. The officers who rallied behind the YCP outfit will have to face the music from the department’s higher ranks now.

The AP CID which even arrested former CM Chandrababu in the last stint of Jagan’s rule has been completely washed out with the existing DSP’s here getting washed out.

The CID filed suspiciously high number of cases on Babu then to seek legal action, and now, the department is facing the music as well with this transfers saga.

