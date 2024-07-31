Vanasthalipuram Techie Rape: 1 Arrested, 1 Absconding

The recent gang rape incident in Hyderabad has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the disturbing reality that women cannot even trust their childhood friends. The case involves Yadla Gowtham Reddy, a 24-year-old man who has been arrested for allegedly raping his childhood friend, a software engineer, at a hotel in Vanasthalipuram. The second accused, Shivaji Reddy, also known as Chintu Reddy, is currently absconding.

The victim was celebrating her recent job offer with Gowtham, who invited her to a local bar. During the celebration, he forced her to consume several shots of vodka, rendering her unconscious. He then took her to a hotel room where he allegedly raped her. Gowtham later called Shivaji to the hotel, who also assaulted her. Upon regaining consciousness, the victim screamed, prompting both men to flee the scene. She was later rescued by her brother, who helped her file a police complaint.

The police have registered a case under Section 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Special teams were formed to locate the suspects, leading to Gowtham’s arrest at Sampurna Hotel in Abdullapurmet. The search for Shivaji continues as authorities work to ensure justice for the victim.

This incident not only raises concerns about women’s safety in social settings but also highlights the betrayal of trust that can occur even among long-time friends.

