What’s This Energy Naiduji!

It is a known fact that YSRCP president and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was mostly unavailable to his own MLAs and MPs, leave about common people. After the disastrous election results, this has been pointed out by many of his own partymen.

Meanwhile, the current Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu seems to have decided not to repeat the mistake of his predecessor and remain more accessible to the masses after assuming charge of the state.

Having already directed all his MLAs and MPs to stay connected with the people of their constituencies one day every week, now Naidu himself will be hearing the grievances of the public across the state on every Saturday.

As per the latest reports, Naidu has directed the officials in CMO to ensure a transparent and effective redressal mechanism with immediate effect. On every Saturday, 500 people will be allowed to meet the CM and put forward their complaints. Based on the nature and the magnitude of the grievance, the officials concerned will be directed to dispose of them at the earliest. As Jagan repeatedly highlighted Naidu’s age, now a CM at this age meeting 500 people in a day is surely a big thing.

At present, many people are coming to meet the CM as a formality and this is causing a lot of inconvenience to those with a genuine purpose to complain about any issue. To address this issue, a toll free service has been set up and people will be given appointments after taking their grievances over phone. Public can call to 73062 99999 and register their complaints to meet the CM.

Tags Chandrababu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯