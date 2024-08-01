Video: KTR Lifted Out Of Assembly By Marshals

Telangana assembly sessions are no short of theatrics these days as the ruling and opposition outfits are having a constant go at each other. One such interesting incident happened today.

BRS working president and the functional opposition leader KTR, was escorted out of the assembly premises in the most interesting way possible.

KTR was lifted out of the assembly houses by the marshals while he kept protesting against alleged discrimination of CM Revanth against the lady MLAs in BRS. He pointed out that Revanth belittled the female MLAs in BRS.

This is in link to Revanth’s recent comment that BRS must be vary of the female MLAs including Sabitha Indra Reddy who will readily plot against them. This anguished the BRS outfit and they are protesting the same.

The videos of KTR being entirely lifted out of the assembly has started to trend on social media now.

