Babu Exposes Jagan’s ‘Button Nokkudu’

CM Chandrababu Naidu did something very interesting today as he addressed the public under challenging conditions. He stood in rain along with the public while addressing a massive gathering today.

Speaking at the public meeting, Babu exposed the Button Nokkudu notion that was carried by Jagan earlier when he was the CM.

“All Jagan did in the name of Button pressing is trick every single one of us. While there was no money for the Rayalaseema drip implementation project, he spent Rs 450 crore on ads for Sakshi TV. He ignored funds for roads and spent Rs. 700 crores on boundary stones which had his imprints(Sarihaddu Rayi issue).” Babu pointed.

CM Babu cleverly used the Rushikonda Palace issue to strengthen the case. “Jagan flouted the housing program to the AP public but he gladly built a palace in Rushikonda by spending Rs 500 crores of the public’s money.”

Jagan used to proudly claim that he was pressing the button to deliver the money directly in the bank accounts of commoners. But Babu presented with numbers that Button Nokkudu was just a PR activity while the real public problems were grossly ignored at the expose of Jagan’s publicity stunts.

