Vallabhaneni Vamsi Missing! AP Police On Duty

Gannavaram MLA Vamsi is one of the detractors of TDP after the 2019 election. After switching to YSR Congress, he quickly forgot his roots in TDP and even made personal remarks against Lokesh and Bhuvaneshwari.

Also, Vamsi is one of the accused in the Gannavaram TDP office destruction case. Luckily for him, he managed to escape without any legal action in this case till 2024 as YCP was in power all the while.

Now that there is a switch in government, Vamsi has started to face the music. The stage is being firmly prepared for his arrest.

Three dedicated batches of Andhra Pradesh police reached Hyderabad and they have started the combing operation to nab Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

Vamsi, who already left Andhra Pradesh after YCP’s downfall, is said to be camping in Hyderabad. But in view of the police operation against him, his whereabouts are unclear now.

There are reports that Vamsi might have even left India and gone to the USA. Earlier, prior to the election results, there were media reports that Vamsi is sizing up the option to move to the USA or Australia once the results are out as he fears repercussions for his actions in the last five years.

For now, the police are in search of Vamsi while he is absconding.

