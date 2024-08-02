CM Babu Sets New Record In 2nd Month

Though Chandrababu Naidu looked extremely determined to implement the super six program, he looked particularly dedicated on the pensions program. This was evident when Babu himself got on the ground last month to distribute Rs 7000 pension to the beneficiaries.

This time, on the 1st of August, CM Babu has set a new all time record with regard to the pensions program. This is due to the exceptional success rate in terms of completion of the distribution program today.

Of the 64 lakh pensioners in Andhra Pradesh around 60 lakh of them have received the pension already. The delivery rate on the first day of the pension distribution today is a mighty impressive 96%. The rest of the distribution is bound to be completed today.

This is highest single-day delivery rate recorded in Andhra Pradesh since the inception of the pensions scheme in the state. It is clear the hardworking CM Babu is so very focused on the pensions program that he is pushing for record rate of completion right in the first day of the month.

