Babu Maata Thappadu: Rejects Paadaabhivandam

It is very common in South Indian political scene for followers and supporters to fall at the feet of their beloved politicians. Such incidents are extremely common for the likes of Chandrababu Naidu who have been active in politics for over 4 decades and are respected across the country.

But in his fourth tenure as the CM of AP, Babu has taken the conscious call of being people’s CM at all times. In accordance, he has ordered his cadres and supporters not to touch his feet as a token of respect.

Babu, being Babu, walked the talk last afternoon as he went to a commoner’s house in Madakasira to distribute the pension money. This is when the family members residing in the house turned exuberant after seeing the CM happily coming into their house and sitting on a very ordinary table.

While the younger ones in the family tried to touch Babu’s feet out of respect, he stopped them firmly. “Meeru Kallu pattukunte nenu kuda mee Kaallu pattukovalsi vastundi” were Babu’s exact words. (If you touch my feet, I will touch your feet in return.)

Babu affirmatively stopped the men from touching his feet as he walked the talk with regard to his recent statement on urging cadres and supporters to refrain from touching his feet.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯