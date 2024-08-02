Meet The New Boothula MLA From Telangana Assembly

Telangana assembly sessions are offering all sorts of theatrics to the viewers as the Congress and BRS camps are going all out against each other. Recently, it was BRS’s protest against CM Revanth claiming he insulted BRS lady MLAs by saying they are plotting against the party.

This time, it is the turn of Congress MLA Danam Nagender to catch the attention all over with his shockingly unparliamentary comments aimed at BRS MLAs in the assembly today.

While Danam was addressing the house today, BRS MLAs, mainly Padi Kaushik Reddy kept protesting all the while. Vexed by this, Danam resorted to a “Boothu puranam”.

“Ey nee a**a kuso, tholu theestha… bayata tiraganiyya ninnu”(Hey, sit down, or else I will skin you. I won’t let you roam the roads again). This is what Danam said in the assembly today, which is an agonizingly poor choice of words.

Another point to be noted is that Danam himself won on BRS ticket from Khairatabad this year and later moved to Congress. After the switch to Congress, he occasionally breathed fire on the BRS. Today, in the assembly, he crossed the line and made such comments.

Danam later covered it up by saying that the terms “Nee amma, maa amma” are not unparliamentary. The speaker vowed to remove the words from the assembly records if found guilty.

