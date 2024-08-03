‘Karma’ Hits Nani & Vamsi!

Power is a funny thing and it makes those powermongers dance to its tune. This is perfectly seen in the case of Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi who ruled the roost while YCP was in power and have gone into complete hiding with the emergence of the TDP+ government in Andhra Pradesh.

Back in 2022, when Nara Lokesh was interacting with SSC-failed students on a Zoom call with a noble intention of instilling confidence in them, Kodali and Vamsi did some high drama. They hijacked a couple of seats that were allocated for students and started to verbally attack and tease Lokesh. It reached a point where Lokesh had to immediately exit the Zoom meeting with struggling students.

Cut to today, both Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi have gone underground as their whereabouts have become a matter of question. Nara Lokesh, who vowed to teach both of them a lesson appears to be in action now.

While Nani is caught in a police case for threatening volunteers to resign their posts for YCP’s cause, Vamsi is absconding in relation to the case regarding the attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram. While the AP police are already in search of Vamsi, it is a matter of time before Kodali also comes under the radar.

Both Nani and Vamsi confidently irked Lokesh in the Zoom call meeting that day, and YCP supporters slapped their thighs over the same. Cut to today, both these firebrands are in hiding. Perhaps this is why the elderly always say never to go overboard while in power as it can have serious repercussions when you lose power. Nani and Vamsi are learning it the hard way today.

