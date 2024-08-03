MIM gets more time, Jagan should take inspiration

The recent assembly sessions in Telugu states unfolded in a contrasting manner. While it was a muted and no-nonsense affair in Andhra due to the lack of any opposition and boycott of YSRCP MLAs, the Telangana sessions witnessed typical and dramatic scenes throughout the week.

In AP, YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that his party won’t get any respect in the house and also claimed that the ruling party will not give adequate time for him or his MLAs to speak on key issues without the ‘Opposition’ status.

However, Telangana assembly sessions serve as an eye opener for Jagan. This is because many MLAs other than those from the ruling Congress party got adequate time to voice their opinions in the house.

What is more surprising is that MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi got more time to speak than the Leader of the House and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This is true going by the official bulletin released after the completion of 9 days sessions. While Revanth Reddy spoke for 4.54 Hours in the house, Akbaruddin got to talk for nearly 5.41 Hours in total.

Other MLAs like Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao from CPI spoke for 2.35 hours and BJP leader Maheswar Reddy got 1.26 Hours to express his opinions. Leaders from Opposition party BRS like KTR and Harish Rao got to talk for 2.56 Hours and 2.16 Hours respectively. KCR attended the house only on one day, but didn’t prefer to take the mic.

Many opine that Jagan should take inspiration from these numbers as MIM party with a meagre representation of 7 MLAs got adequate time to talk in the house whereas YSRCP with 11 MLAs hasn’t even attempted to attend the sessions even on a single day and take part in discussion on important issues.

Tags Jagan

