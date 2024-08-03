Jagan’s Frequent Bangalore Visit, Renews Passport: What’s Up?

During his election campaign ahead of the 2024 election, Jagan Mohan Reddy used to term Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan as non-resident Andhra(NRAs) as they mostly reside in Hyderabad and only occasionally come to AP. But now, fate has played its part and Jagan himself is not in the position to stay in AP like he used to in the past.

It has been just over a month and a half since the new government fully took charge and just in this brief period, Jagan Mohan Reddy has toured Bangalore 4 times. On average, he goes to Bangalore once every 10 days and stays at his lavish house there momentarily.

Jagan, who made fun of Babu and Pawan for staying in Hyderabad is now ironically following the same principle and frequenting Bengaluru. This has led to TDP and JSP supporters commenting that going by Jagan’s logic, he himself is a Non-resident Andhra now.

On top of that, Jagan renewed his passport last afternoon and this again led to rumors about his abroad travel.

All in all, Jagan requesting Bangalore and the passport renewal have chinked his armor as doubts are being raised about his stay in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan not attending the assembly and frequently flying off to Bengaluru means that the local YCP leadership also doesn’t have a source of inspiration to fight as the opposition outfit of AP.

Tags Jagan

