Congress Veteran Appreciates Babu

The former CM of AP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy used to command huge crowds at his Siddham meetings and public campaigns. But after his YCP got shockingly humbled by just 11 MLAs, many analysts commented that the crowds for Jagan’s events were mobilized through money and other means and that reflected in the poor mandate the party got.

While Jagan gained moral courage after seeing the massive crowds, the reality was far different as was seen in the kind of result YCP got.

Coming to Chandrababu, he has completely shut the door for the tactic that was deployed by Jagan, it seems. He is saying a big no to crowd mobilization through money for his meetings.

This comment isn’t a vague one by any means. Congress veteran Raghuveera Reddy who has been closely following Andhra Pradesh politics for the last 4-5 decades and is a contemporary of Chandrababu and YSR, complemented Chandrababu on this matter.

The Congress senior mentioned that Chandrababu’s meeting in Madakasira yesterday had no crowd mobilization. He commended TDP and Chandrababu for putting an end to Jagan’s tactic for crowd mobilization where RTC buses and school buses were used for transportation while lumpsum money was distributed to attract crowds.

A Congress veteran appreciating Chandrababu for putting an end to the ugly tradition that was started by Jagan is a story in itself. Either way, Babu must be appreciated for not wasting public resources on crowd mobilization.

Tags Chandrababu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯