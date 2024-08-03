What is Jagan’s strategy in fielding Botsa ?

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy surprised everyone including his own partymen with the announcement of seasoned politician Botsa Satyanarayana as the party’s candidate for by-election to MLC seat under local bodies quota from united Vishakapatnam.

This is an unexpected move because Botsa has traditionally been associated with Vizianagaram segment throughout his political career but has no stronghold in the neighbouring districts. Moreover, the crushing defeat of his wife Botsa Jhansi in Parliament elections from Vizag proved that it was a blunder from YSRCP to field Botsa family there.

Also, the idea to field a former minister who contested as an MLA several times for an MLC post is baffling political experts to the core.

While YSRCP cadre believes that there might be an underlying strategy in fielding Botsa Satyanarayana, other feel that Jagan has no other option to choose from his beleaguered party in the aftermath of the disastrous electoral performance recently.

There have been rumours for quite some time now after the election results that Botsa Satyanarayana is likely to dump the YSR Congress party and seek shelter under the Indian National Congress or the BJP party to keep his political career alive.

As Botsa is a prominent leader representing the Thurpu Kapu community all over Uttarandhra, his defection would definitely come as a huge blow for YSRCP and Jagan in future for many reasons. Moreover, he is financially very strong and can influence

corporators, ZPTCs and MPTCs who will vote in the MLC by-election. So, fielding Botsa might make the election a bit interesting.

These are said be the main reasons behind Jagan’s strategy to prefer him over Vizag leaders. Though there is a lot of opposition within the party, it seems like he doesn’t care about the result but wants to make sure that Botsa Satyanarayana stays in the party.

