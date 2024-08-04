Revanth Reddy Touches Down In New York

The chief minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy has gotten on his way on his foreign trip and has arrived in New York a little while ago. This is a part of the 10-day business trip as a part of which Revanth will be touring US and South Korea to meet potential business suitors and encourage investments to Telangana.

The visuals of Revanth touching down in New York have surfaced on social media and he is seen in a suave new look in the same. It is refreshing to see the CM in casual attire.

As per reports, Reddy will be meeting with representatives of flagship companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, Hyundai, and others to invite investments to Telangana.

MOUs amounting to Rs 20,000 crore are expected to be signed in this mega foreign trip orchestrated by CM Revanth.

