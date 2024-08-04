In Talk: Amaravati Sentiment Gripping AP

Former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy played a deceptive game with the most important topic of AP capital. He restricted Amaravati’s prospects and brought up the three capitals proposal which backfired so badly that Jagan slipped from being CM to just an MLA and not even the opposition leader.

Jagan’s misrule appears to have ignited a new emotion among AP people and this is to be seen in the public’s response to the Praja Darbar program that the TDP+ government had been holding.

While many people are obviously coming to the Praja Darbar to submit their grievances, several are coming there to pledge donations to the Amaravati region, say reports.

Going by the public response, there are reports that several commoners are donating lakhs of rupees towards the development of Amaravati. Many are donating even their jewellery, including bangles and chains for this cause, it seems.

It is not that this Amaravati sentiment is touching one region of the public either. Apparently, people from Prakasham, Kurnool, Tirupati, and other areas are also coming forward to hand over donations in cash and jewelry towards the Amaravati development.

It appears that AP people have understood that AP would end up as a capital-less state if Chandrababu isn’t provided with enough resources to build Amaravati in the next five years. That should be the reason why even the common public is coming forward to help in their own capacity. The credibility of the TDP+ government is also to be noted here.

Tags Amaravati

