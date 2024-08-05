AP MLA Donates 1st Month Salary For Right Cause

Telugu Desam Party, led by Chandrababu carried out optimal degree of social engineering in this year’s election. This can be understood if we look at the fact that a common Anganwadi worker named Miryala Sirisha Devi won the Rampachodavaram MLA seat which is usually a stronghold of YCP.

Sirisha Devi who comes from a humble background has shown her class right in her first month at the office.

As per reports, Sirisha has donated her first month’s salary towards the enhancement of facilities at the government hospitals in Rampachodavaram. She spent the money on procuring inverters and batteries for the government hospitals in this agency area.

An MLA who is born from the ground-level social fabric is bound to have a better understanding of the grassroots-level issue in their constituency. This is clear in the case of this young Rampachodavaram MLA who used to serve as a common Anganwadi worker all these years and was identified and promoted by Chandrababu in this year’s election. She has started with her good work already.

Tags Miryala Sirisha Devi

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯