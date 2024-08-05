Sharmila to launch another padayatra?

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila is contemplating to launch another padayatra next year. It would be surprising to know about her padayatra plans even as the TDP coalition government just assumed power in the state.

It is being said that she had taken the decision to hit the road to ensure that her presence is felt in the political circles continuously till the next elections.

During the 2004 Assembly elections, her father and former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy also launched his padayatra one-and-a-half years before the elections. Similarly, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also led Bharat Jodo Yatra two-and-a-half years before the elections and completed it in two phases.

During the walkathon, Sharmila is planning to increase the 2.8% vote bank for the party in Andhra Pradesh. If the party cadre can be strengthened right from this point, then the party will have a strong foothold even at the grassroots-level.

She is of the opinion that if leaders from the YCP should look at the Congress or if the people should believe in her, she has to move ahead with a perfectly chalked out action plan. Several senior leaders in the Congress like Raghuveera Reddy also revealed that Sharmila is planning to carry forward the legacy of her father and establish the connect with the people.

Sharmila is waiting for a positive signal from the Congress high command to start off with her endeavor.

Now, it has to be seen if she would get permission from the Congress top leaders.

