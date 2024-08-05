Beware Of ‘Fake’ News, Exposes Babu

The YSR Congress outfit started its war against the newly formed TDP+ government by politicizing the Vinukonda murder. There was complaints that Jagan, despite serving as CM for 5 years didn’t take the moral route of verifying the facts and rubbed a family violence incident as a political vendetta. He even protested against this in Delhi.

And now, there is the case of the Bapatla incident, where Sakshi reported that a TDP activist in the area took matter into own hands and caught the collar of a police officer when he tried to stop a rift. The narrative set by Sakshi was such that TDP cadres are vehemently abusing power in the state and not bothered about the police either.

Amid the growing concern from the ruling outfit supporters to address this fake propaganda and narrative that is being set by YCP and its mouthpiece Sakshi, CM Chandrababu himself got into duty.

Babu and Pawan Kalyan called for a high-level meeting with bureaucrats and the event was streamed by media. CM Babu took the occasion to expose the fake narrative that is being set by Sakshi Media and YCP to show that law and order is out of control in AP with the onset of the TDP+ government.

Babu, being the experienced politician that he is, exposed the propaganda by playing the full video of the Bapatla incident where a commoner’s hand unintentionally braces the police officer. The CM explained how a generic video was manipulated to make it seem like a TDP activist caught the collar of a police officer.

“In reality, the incident happened because of a local rift between two groups. But this fake Jagan is propagating it in such a way that a TDP activist attacked the police officer. TDP doesn’t have anything to do with this incident”, said Babu.

CM called for the need for bureaucrats to address this fake propaganda from the district level in order to counter the problematic stance taken by Jagan and his Sakshi media.

