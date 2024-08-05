Naaku Praana Haani Undi, Jagan Goes To Court

Pulivendula MLA and the president of YSR Congress Party, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently knocked on the doors of the High Court, demanding Leader of Opposition status. While this case has hit rock bottom, Jagan has again gone to court, this time with a different appeal.

Jagan filed a petition at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, demanding restoration of close proximity security, in view of the life threat he has.

The petition filed by Jagan says that he has a threat to his life and he needs to be protected with close proximity security that he had earlier. He claimed that the new TDP+ government had reduced his security with vested interests and demanded the restoration of the old safety protocols.

Had Jagan secured the opposition leader status, he might have had the luxury of a dedicated convoy, tight security protocol, and other perks. But now that is just another MLA, the government is bound to reduce his security, which is in tune with the constitutional position that he holds. But Jagan is clearly not in approval of the same as he has asked for high-grade security.

