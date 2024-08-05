PM Fleas, Public Steals Her Sarees, Utensils

Our neighboring country, Bangladesh has been witnessing warring conditions over the last few weeks. Recently, the younger generation populous took to the streets to protest against reservations in education and job sector. After a round of violent protests and multiple fatalities, the government vowed to categorically cancel the reservations.

However, the situation kept deteriorating further and it reached its pinnacle point today as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina resigned her post and fled the country. She landed in Delhi a few minutes back and she will be getting on her way to London soon.

With the Prime Minister vacating her official residence, the protestors have taken full control of the premises. In a set of viral videos, the protesting public is seen stealing the sarees, kitchen utensils and other valuables inside the house. There are videos of the public feasting on the food items that they found inside the house.

The law and order situation is at its lowest in the country now and the Army chief Waker-Us-Zaman has announced the imposition of Military rule.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯