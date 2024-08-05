Radicals Loot Sarees, Undergarments & Furniture From PM’s House

A shocking incident occurred at the official residence of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, known as Ganabhaban. On August 5, 2024, as protests grew violent, people stormed the house and looted various items. They took everything from kitchen utensils to personal belongings, and some even wore sarees and carried bras in hand, and took selfies inside the home.

SHOCKING NEWS 🚨 Radicals looted bra, fish, saree, blouse, even dustbins from Sheikh Hasina's residence.



One ri0ter even wore a saree.



They have looted utensils from her kitchen.



Bangladesh had seen significant progress under Sheikh Hasina's rule, with its economy…

Sheikh Hasina has been in power since 2009 and faced increasing pressure to resign due to public dissatisfaction. The protests had been escalating for weeks, leading to violent clashes that resulted in nearly 100 deaths. As the situation worsened, Hasina was forced to leave her residence, first by motorcade and later by helicopter to an unknown location. Later it came out that she had landed at an Indian Airbase and travelling to London from there.

House of Bangladesh former PM Sheikh Hasina invaded by rioters



– She was forced to resign by Bangladesh Army Chief & has fled Dhaka



These coups are well organised by external forces.

Remember Srilanka…🇮🇳#Bangladesh#BangladeshViolence #SheikhHasina pic.twitter.com/ATZ2SyOBDr — Alok (@alokdubey1408) August 5, 2024

The looting at Ganabhaban reflected the anger many people felt towards Hasina’s government. Videos shared on social media showed chaotic scenes, with individuals removing rugs, kitchenware, and even dustbins. This act of looting symbolizes the deep frustration with her administration and at the same time, the kind of radical state Bangladesh has become.

There are concerns that radical groups may gain power after Hasina’s departure though the military has a history of stepping in during political crises.

