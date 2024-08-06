Early setback for YCP in MLC by-election

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is very keen on not giving any chance to the YSR Congress Party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have a sigh of relief from the dismal elections results that denied them even the face saving Opposition status.

As the by-election to the MLC seat under local bodies quota in united Visakhapatnam is going to be held on August 30th, both the YSRCP and the TDP+ have started lobbying with the ZPTCs,MPTCs, Corporators and Councillors who are going to exercise their votes in this crucial polls.

Though the majority of these voters belong to YSRCP, it is not going to be an easy win for Botsa Satyanarayana given the recent political developments. Already, some corporators from GVMC dumped the YSRCP and defected into the TDP last month.

In another major blow and an early setback to Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the issue of notification, 60 MPTCs and ZPTCs representing YSRCP from the agency areas of Vizag have attended the meeting of NDA parties held in TDP state president Palla Srinivas Yadav’s house earlier today. Reportedly, all these voters have promised to support for the NDA candidate in the by-election.

As the NDA alliance swept the assembly polls in Uttarandhra, its leaders will have considerable clout on the local leaders. CM Ramesh, Ayyannapatrudu and few other leaders of NDA are taking this by-election on a prestigious note and want to thwart Jagan’s ambitious plans about retaining the MLC seat which fell vacant after Vamshi Krishna Srinivas defected into Janasena from YSRCP a few months ago.

One among former Anakapalli MLA Peela Govind and TDP Parliament incharge of Vizag Gandi Babji is most likely to be finalized as the candidate of NDA very soon.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯