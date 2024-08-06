Modi To Launch AP’s Vision 2047 Designed By Babu?

TDP chief and the incumbent CM of AP, Chandrababu Naidu is rightly regarded as a visionary leader and a man with factually backed foresight. He is on this job again as he is designing AP Vision 2047 document that is intended to ensure the overall progress of the state.

The principal secretary of AP Financial wing, Piyush Kumar is reportedly actively working with officials to devise the cornerstone content for the vision document.

Once all the bases are covered and the necessary inclusions are made in the vision document, Chandrababu will oversee the same and give the final touches if needed. Naidu is said to be determined to devise a winning vision document that would change the fiscal and socio-economic conditions of AP.

As Naidu announced, this AP Vision 2047 document will be officially unveiled on the 2nd of October on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. This document will have the route map to be followed to eradicate poverty completely in AP by 2047.

Piyush Kumar stated that CM Babu is contemplating the idea of getting PM Modi to launch the Vision 2047 document. If this happens, it would be a major power move from Naidu.

