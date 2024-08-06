Jagan Is Back From Bangalore, Warns Babu

Pulivendula MLA and president of the YSR Congress, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has returned to Vijayawada after a brief trip to Bangalore. Today, he consoled his party workers who were allegedly injured in a political clash.

Jagan, once again, reiterated his usual stance by blaming CM Chandrababu Naidu for the incident. While the facts of the case have not yet been established, Jagan vehemently placed the blame on Chandrababu.

“Gurthupettuko Chandrababu, repu maa prabhuthvame vachedi,” Jagan said in Telugu. He warned Naidu that it is his government that is going to come to power soon.

“Tomorrow, once my government is in place, even if I try to restrain my cadres and workers, they might not stop. Chandrababu and TDP workers will face severe consequences. Our attacks will be much more powerful and severe than what TDP is doing now,” Jagan warned.

Even without verifying the facts of the incidents, Jagan, as the former CM of AP, warning the incumbent CM and indirectly inciting his cadres has become a point of contention. Better social sense is expected from Jagan, who has been in politics for many years, a seasoned analyst commented.

Tags Chandrababu Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯