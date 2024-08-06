Jagan Can’t Skip This Question Anymore?

After a supremely humbling defeat in the recent election, the YSR Congress outfit has decided to deploy a single tactic. This tactic is to sling mud at the new TDP+ government about the law and order situation in the state.

Jagan himself is driving this narrative with his occasional media appearances in Andhra Pradesh while he rests most of the time in Bengaluru. Even yesterday, Jagan came to Vijayawada to only to interact with three men who were allegedly injured in a political fallout.

But one interesting thing about the agenda that is set by Jagan and YCP is that they’re missing the most credible point regarding the path they’ve taken.

When the media is asking Jagan to name the 36 people who were attacked since the onset of TDP government, he is silently buzzing off.

Even yesterday, after Jagan delivered a big speech about the attacks on YCP, Telugu media asked Jagan to name the 36 people who he claims are injured in the TDP tenure. But Jagan wasn’t bothered about answering this question as he silently walked away while his fellow YCP supporters shouted “Jai Jagan” slogans.

While naming these said 36 individuals who Jagan claims were attacked by TDP would gain credence to his narrative, not being able to identify them would make this propaganda seem like a false claim.

One must note that Jagan can’t skip this question again and again while he drives the same old narrative. This isn’t the first time he is avoiding this question either. Even when he was in Delhi, national media asked him to name the individuals attacked by TDP and Jagan silently walked away with a smile on his face.

