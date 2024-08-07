Why Not Bulletproof Car For Jagan: HC Asks

AP’s former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been at loggerheads with the incumbent TDP+ government over his security protocols. He has approached the AP high court on this matter now and the case came to a hearing today.

Jagan’s lawyer argued that the bullet proof car that is allocated to the YCP chief is not functioning properly and there is the need to change the same. They also requested a full-grade Z+ category security to the former CM.

The High Court judge asked the Advocate General why shouldn’t Jagan get a new bullet proof car and a jammer vehicle in his security fleet.

The AG replied that the matter will have to be enquired with the home department and further assessment could be made based on their response. It was argued that the current bullet proof car that is given to Jagan also belongs to the Intelligence Department and it is in good condition.

The hearing has been adjourned to this afternoon. Jagan and his lawyer are evidently trying to secure him a new bullet proof car and a jammer vehicle.

