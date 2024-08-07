BRS Merging In BJP: What Is KTR’s Reaction?

Last night, RTV Ravi Kishore made a groundbreaking statement as he announced that the stage is set for a merger between BRS and BJP. He claimed that BRS is set to merge with BJP sooner than later.

This led to a heated political debate not just in Telangana but also Andhra Pradesh as the news about BRS merging in BJP has that absolute shock factor.

However, KTR who maintains an active presence on social media has reacted on this matter for the first time and here’s what he had to say.

“24 Years of Resilience and Devotion! Against Hundreds of Saboteurs, Standing up Against Thousands of Malicious Propagandists & Schemes! For 24 Years!” KTR tweeted.

KTR seemed agitated about the talk made by RTG Ravi Kishore and mentioned that this is the last warning to gossip mongers and threatened to take legal action on such cowardice acts henceforth.

BRS will continue to serve the people of Telangana as it has been for over two decades. Stop spreading baseless rumours We fall, we rise, and we fight solely for Telangana! We will never bow down. Not now, not ever! Jai Telangana!, KTR concluded.

The BRS working president has denied these speculations completely and said BRS will continue to be an independent outfit.

Tags KTR

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯