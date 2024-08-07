Reports: Roja To Leave AP And Join Vijay’s Party?

Reports are suggesting that actress and politician Roja Selvamani might leave the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to join the party of Tamil superstar Vijay. The former heroine who was massively defeated in the 2024 general elections and facing the ire of the Nagari people, has not confirmed these rumors yet, while she is on a tour in Europe with family.

Roja has been a well-known figure in the YSRCP since 2009 and has served as the MLA for the Nagari constituency. And before that, she was known for her affiliation to the Congress Party under YSR’s leadership, while her political career took off in the Telugu Desam Party. According to media reports, Roja is thinking about joining hero Thalapathy Vijay’s new political party in Tamil Nadu as her future in Andhra Pradesh looks shattered.

Vijay Joseph, one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, has hinted at debuting in real-time politics in 2026 state elections, and Roja wants to work her way up in the party to impress Telugu folks in erstwhile Madras. If Roja joins Vijay’s party, we have to see if Tamilians will accept this ousted leader from the neighbourhood state.

As the news spreads, fans and political watchers are eager to see if Roja will really make the switch to Vijay’s party ditching her brother YS Jagan in the crisis times.

Tags Roja Selvamani

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯